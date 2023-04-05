New York Mets right-hander Justin Verlander will continue his throwing regimen after an MRI revealed reduced inflammation.
The Mets said Thursday that additional updates will be provided as appropriate.
Verlander opened the season on the injured list with a low grade teres major strain. The muscle is located on the underside of the upper arm between the elbow and shoulder.
Signed to a two-year, $86,666,666 contract, Verlander is coming off one of the best seasons of his career to help the Houston Astros win the World Series.
Verlander, 40, went 18-4 and posted a career-best 1.75 ERA across 28 starts to win his third Cy Young Award.
He is MLB's active leader in strikeouts with 3,198 in his career, which is also good for 12th all-time. Teammate Max Scherzer has 3,193 strikeouts.
--Field Level Media
