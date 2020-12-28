Daryl Morey, the Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations, has been fined $50,000 for violating anti-tampering rules, the NBA announced Monday.
The league-levied fine is in response to a now-deleted social media post Morey made on Dec. 20 regarding the Houston Rockets' James Harden.
The post, an entry on Twitter, marked the one-year anniversary of the day Harden broke the Rockets' franchise record for assists. According to ESPN, Morey told the NBA that the tweet came from an automated app.
Morey was the Rockets' general manager for 13 seasons but announced in mid-October that he'd be stepping down. The 76ers named him to his new position on Nov. 2.
Harden has requested a trade from the Rockets and has the 76ers as one of the teams on his preferred list of trade destinations.
