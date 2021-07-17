Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts left Saturday's game at Colorado in the seventh inning with an apparent injury.
Betts hit a ball to the gap in right-center field that fell for a double, but he jogged gingerly into second base. A trainer came out and Betts immediately left the game and Gavin Lux came in as a pinch runner.
Betts was 4-for-4 with a home run, three doubles and three runs scored in the game. He is hitting .271 with 14 home runs this season.
--Field Level Media
