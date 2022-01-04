Monty Williams rejoined the Phoenix Suns and plans to coach the team Tuesday after missing four games while in the league's COVID-19 protocol.

Williams returns as the Suns face his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, on the road.

The Suns have a 28-8 record, second best in the NBA this season.

Williams entered the protocol on Dec. 27 and missed last Monday's game with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Suns were 2-2 in his absence.

--Field Level Media

