CF Montreal forward Bjorn Johnsen underwent foot surgery on Wednesday, the team announced.

Johnsen will wear an orthopedic boot for six weeks and will then be re-evaluated.

Montreal said Johnsen was injured during a training session.

Johnsen scored two goals in 26 matches (10 starts) for Montreal last season in his first campaign with the club.

Before joining Montreal, Johnsen played the previous 10 seasons overseas and scored 96 goals in 279 total matches.

Johnsen also has made 16 appearances for Norway's national team.

--Field Level Media

