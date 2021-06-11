CF Montreal defender Luis Binks' loan from Bologna FC 1909 will end July 1, the MLS club announced Friday.
The 19-year-old English center back is already in Italy and will rejoin the Serie A side when the transfer window opens next month.
Binks did not appear in any matches in 2021 for Montreal due to an injury.
He played in 21 MLS games (20 starts) in 2020 and logged 1,762 minutes.
--Field Level Media
