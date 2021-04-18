The Oakland Athletics' game Monday against the visiting Minnesota Twins has been postponed.
It is the third straight postponement for the Twins due to COVID-19 concerns, including continued testing and contact tracing.
The Twins' games on Saturday and Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels were postponed.
Minnesota is scheduled to play a traditional doubleheader in Oakland on Tuesday and a single game on Wednesday.
