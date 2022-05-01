Monday's game between the Kansas City Royals and host St. Louis Cardinals has been moved to 1:15 p.m. ET due to the weather forecast.

The game at Busch Stadium, originally scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET, is a make-up for an April 13 postponement.

Monday's scheduled starters are Royals right-hander Zack Greinke (0-1, 2.86 ERA) and Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz (2-1, 6.11 ERA).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In