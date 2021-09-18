Major League Soccer fined Toronto FC defenders Kemar Lawrence and Chris Mavinga for their actions in Tuesday night's 1-0 loss to Inter Miami CF.
The MLS disciplinary committee said Lawrence failed to leave the field in a timely manner after being shown a red card in the 37th minute.
Mavinga was found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 48th minute. He went to the ground clutching his face after Miami's Robbie Robinson raised his leg attempting to kick the ball, but replays showed Robinson's leg did not come close to Mavinga's head.
Both players were fined an undisclosed amount.
Toronto (3-15-6, 15 points) is in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Reds host second-place Nashville SC (10-2-11, 41 points) on Saturday night.
--Field Level Media
