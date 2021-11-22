Sorry, an error occurred.
The 2022 MLS regular season gets underway on Feb. 26, the earliest start in the league's 27-year history.
The debut of expansion team Charlotte FC and the opening of a new stadium in Nashville highlight the full slate of home openers announced on Monday.
Charlotte plays its first match on the road against D.C. United on Feb. 26 and will play its first home match on March 5 against the LA Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium.
Nashville SC's new stadium holds more than 30,000 fans, making it the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. The first game will be on May 1 against the Philadelphia Union.
The season will end in November, ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The opening weekend schedule (all times Eastern):
Saturday, Feb. 26:
--Vancouver Whitecaps at Columbus Crew, 3:30 p.m.
--Colorado Rapids at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.
--Toronto FC at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
--Cincinnati FC at Austin FC, 6 p.m.
--Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 6 p.m.
--New York Red Bulls at San Jose Earthquakes, 6 p.m.
--Chicago Fire at Inter Miami CF, 6 p.m.
--New England Revolution at Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.
--Minnesota United at Philadelphia Union, TBD
Sunday, Feb. 27:
--CF Montreal at Orlando City, 1 p.m.
--Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United, 3 p.m.
--New York City FC at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.
--Real Salt Lake at Houston Dynamo, 7 p.m.
--Nashville SC at Seattle Sounders, TBD
Dates and times remain subject to change. The full 2022 MLS schedule will be announced by the end of the year.
--Field Level Media
