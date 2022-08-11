Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; A general view of signs for the Field of Dreams game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Major League Baseball won't return to the "Field of Dreams" site in Dyersville, Iowa, in 2023 for a third straight edition of the game.
That's according to Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, whose group bought the iconic location with big plans to renovate it, and construction won't permit a 2023 game, he told the Des Moines Register.
"It's a lot going on," Thomas told the newspaper. "They don't want to come back if the stadium's not prepared."
Thomas didn't rule out a return to the site in future years, where a regulation MLB diamond was built at the location of the 1989 film. Until then, fans are going to need to be content with the memory of the 2022 game -- set for Thursday night when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds meet -- and the 2021 classic.
Last season, the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees on a walkoff home run by Tim Anderson to close a night that opened with actor Kevin Costner and the players emerging from the corn field from the movie in a feel-good moment.
Thomas' group has plans to turn the site into a complex to host baseball and softball tournaments. It would include player dorms and a hotel.
The Register reported that a feasibility study said hosting an annual MLB game would be vital to make the site profitable.
