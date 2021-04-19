Major League Baseball has upheld the two-game suspension it meted out to Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, The Athletic reported Monday.

Castellanos begins serving the suspension Tuesday when the Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The incident occurred in an April 3 game against St. Louis.

Castellanos was hit by a pitch from St. Louis right-hander Jake Woodford with two outs and none on in the fourth inning. Castellanos later came around to score before flexing and bumping into Woodford, which set off a benches-clearing incident.

Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez and outfielder Jesse Winkler, as well as St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, pitcher Jordan Hicks and catcher Yadier Molina, received undisclosed fines for their roles in the incident.

Castellanos, 29, appealed the suspension. He's hitting .295 (.951 OPS) with five home runs, 12 runs scored and 10 RBIs.

--Field Level Media

