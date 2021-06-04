Major League Baseball will work with all 30 teams to offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a program called "MLB Vaccinate At The Plate."
Each team will host at least one event in June where fans will receive a free ticket to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccination shot.
Each club will have the flexibility to construct the giveaway to its own specifications, including where the event is hosted, when it takes place, and if the tickets are good for that day's game or a game later in the season.
Teams will work with a local healthcare provider or a national pharmacy provider to administer the shots and provide the necessary on-site health and safety precautions. Fans can find more information about the program at MLB.com/vaccine. The website will continue to be updated as teams finalize their plans throughout the month.
"Major League Baseball wants to play a role in expanding widespread adoption of the vaccines which have proven to be safe and effective," said Dr. Gary Green, Medical Director of MLB. "As more people get vaccinated, the rate of infection decreases, and more areas of society can safely reopen. We are proud of the efforts MLB clubs are taking to help in this effort."
--Field Level Media
