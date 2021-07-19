Major League Baseball suspended New York Mets manager Luis Rojas for two games for excessive arguing with the umpires in the first inning Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Rojas, who was also fined an undisclosed amount, will begin serving his suspension Monday night when the Mets open a three-game series in Cincinnati.
MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill announced the discipline.
Rojas, 39, went ballistic after a bizarre three-run error by New York pitcher Taijuan Walker. Walker mistakenly thought a dribbler hit by Kevin Newman along the third base line was foul and swatted it with his glove toward the dugout. Plate umpire Jeremy Riggs ruled it was a fair ball and the three Pirates on base never stopped running.
Rojas had to be restrained by third base coach Gary DiSarcina and was ejected from the game.
After falling behind 6-0 in the first inning, the Mets rallied to win the game, 7-6, on Michael Conforto's two-run home run in the ninth inning.
Mets bench coach Dave Jauss managed the rest of the game Sunday and will presumably call the shots for the next two games in Rojas' absence.
--Field Level Media
