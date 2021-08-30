Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.