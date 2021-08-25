Major League Baseball's postseason will begin Oct. 5 with the American League wild-card game, and the National League wild-card edition will be played the following day.
Under the schedule released Wednesday by MLB, the postseason could run through Nov. 3, when Game 7 of the World Series is set to be played, if necessary.
If any tiebreaker games are needed at the end of the regular season, they would be played Oct. 4.
Following the wild-card games, the two American League Division Series are scheduled to begin Oct. 7, with the National League series to start Oct. 8.
The division series are best-of-five.
The best-of-seven league championship series will begin Oct. 15 with the ALCS and the next day for the NLCS.
Game 1 of the World Series is on the schedule for Oct. 26 at the home of the remaining team with the best regular-season record. FOX Sports will telecast the World Series for the 24th time, and ESPN Radio will air all playoff games.
The full postseason schedule:
A = Involves club with best record; B = Not involving club with best record
* - if necessary
WILD CARD GAMES
Tuesday, Oct. 5
• AL wild-card game (ESPN)
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• NL wild-card game (TBS)
DIVISION SERIES
Best-of-five
Thursday, Oct. 7
• ALDS A, Game 1 (FS1 or MLBN)
• ALDS B, Game 1 (FS1 or MLBN)
Friday, Oct. 8
• ALDS A, Game 2 (FS1 or MLBN)
• ALDS B, Game 2 (FS1 or MLBN)
• NLDS A, Game 1 (TBS)
• NLDS B, Game 1 (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 9
• NLDS A, Game 2 (TBS)
• NLDS B, Game 2 (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 10
• ALDS A, Game 3 (FS1 or MLBN)
• ALDS B, Game 3 (FS1 or MLBN)
Monday, Oct. 11
• ALDS A, Game 4* (FS1 or MLBN)
• ALDS B, Game 4* (FS1 or MLBN)
• NLDS A, Game 3 (TBS)
• NLDS B, Game 3 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 12
• NLDS A, Game 4* (TBS)
• NLDS B, Game 4* (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 13
• ALDS A, Game 5* (FS1)
• ALDS B, Game 5* (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 14
• NLDS A, Game 5* (TBS)
• NLDS B, Game 5* (TBS)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Best-of-seven
Friday, Oct. 15
• ALCS Game 1 (FOX)
Saturday, Oct. 16
• ALCS Game 2 (FOX or FS1)
• NLCS Game 1 (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 17
• NLCS Game 2 (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 18
• ALCS Game 3 (FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 19
• NLCS Game 3 (TBS)
• ALCS Game 4 (FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 20
• ALCS Game 5* (FS1)
• NLCS Game 4 (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 21
• NLCS Game 5* (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 22
• ALCS Game 6* (FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 23
• NLCS Game 6* (TBS)
• ALCS Game 7* (FOX or FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 24
• NLCS Game 7* (TBS)
WORLD SERIES
Best-of-seven
Tuesday, Oct. 26
• Game 1 - hosted by team with better record (FOX)
Wednesday, Oct. 27
• Game 2 - hosted by team with better record (FOX)
Thursday, Oct. 28
• Travel day
Friday, Oct. 29
• Game 3 (FOX)
Saturday, Oct. 30
• Game 4 (FOX)
Sunday, Oct. 31
• Game 5* (FOX)
Monday, Nov. 1
• Travel day*
Tuesday, Nov. 2
• Game 6* - hosted by team with better record (FOX)
Wednesday, Nov. 3
• Game 7* - hosted by team with better record (FOX)
--Field Level Media
