Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer remains on administrative leave for another seven days as police and Major League Baseball continue investigation allegations of sexual assault against him.
"With the agreement of the Players Association, MLB has extended Trevor Bauer's placement on Administrative Leave for an additional 7 days, effective (Friday). MLB's investigation is ongoing," Major League Baseball said in a statement.
According to an ESPN report, an indefinite extension would be an option if the investigation remains active and the players' union doesn't block the move in seven days.
Bauer chose not to appeal MLB's decision to place him on administrative leave.
A 27-year-old woman has accused Bauer of choking her until she lost consciousness. She also alleges Bauer punched her in the face during sex, causing head injuries and "facial trauma."
She was granted a temporary restraining order against Bauer.
The woman alleged the assaults occurred April 21 and May 16 at Bauer's home in Pasadena, Calif.
--Field Level Media
