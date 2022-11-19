Brady Cook threw three touchdown passes as Missouri kept its bowl hopes alive by beating New Mexico State 45-14 in a non-conference clash in Columbia, Mo.
Cook completed 19-of-27 passes for 251 yards for the Tigers (5-6). He also rushed seven times for 71 yards.
Missouri's rushing attack was paced by Cody Schrader, who ran for 70 yards and a pair of scores on 18 carries. Schrader also made four catches for 47 yards.
Gavin Frakes and Star Thomas scored rushing touchdowns for the Aggies (4-6), both in the second half.
Missouri scored on its first three possessions, building a 21-0 lead heading into halftime.
The second of those drives was a long and grinding one, as the Tigers covered 81 yards in 17 plays and chewed more than six minutes off the clock. It was capped by Schrader 2-yard scamper for a touchdown.
After the Aggies finally got on the board in the third quarter with Thomas' 10-yard touchdown run, the Tigers responded with two more touchdowns and a field goal.
The first touchdown came when Cook connected with Luther Burden III for a 14-yard score, and then redshirt freshman defensive back Daylan Carnell picked off New Mexico State and ran it back 40 yards for a pick-six.
A 43-yard field goal by Harold Mevis gave the Tigers their largest lead of the day at 45-7 with just under 10 minutes to play.
Burden also caught Cook's first touchdown pass, hurdling a defender to reach the end zone from 12 yards out.
Missouri converted 9-of-14 third downs and turned the ball over just once. The 31 points was the Tigers' largest margin in a victory this season.
The Tigers will need a victory next Saturday at home against Arkansas to get to six wins and bowl eligibility.
