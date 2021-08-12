Freshman offensive lineman J'Marion Gooch will not play at Missouri because of unspecified medical reasons, coach Eli Drinkwitz said Thursday.

The medical issue surfaced during a team physical.

Gooch was the No. 52 offensive lineman in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports, but he had more than two dozen scholarship offers, including from seven Southeastern Conference programs.

The 6-foot-7, 358-pound Gooch committed to Auburn, then flipped to Tennessee, before choosing Missouri.

He played at The King's Academy in Seymour, Tenn., before transferring cross-state to Gallatin High School last fall.

