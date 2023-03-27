Coveted transfer John Tonje announced Monday that he has committed to Missouri.
The 6-foot-5 guard played the past four seasons at Colorado State and was second in scoring at 14.6 points per game this season.
Tonje made his announcement on Instagram and posted a photo of himself in a Missouri uniform.
Among the programs that reportedly had interest in Tonje were Kansas, Xavier, Iowa State, Virginia, Arkansas and Nebraska. Tonje is a native of Omaha, Neb.
Tonje is eligible for the fifth season due to the COVID year of eligibility rule installed by the NCAA.
In addition to his scoring average, Tonje also set career highs for rebounding (4.7), 3-pointers made (61), steals (25) and blocked shots (11) during the 2022-23 season.
Tonje averaged 8.6 points and made 138 treys in 122 games (46 starts) during his four seasons with the Rams.
Missouri went 25-10 this season and lost to Princeton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
--Field Level Media
