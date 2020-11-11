NCAA Football: Georgia at Kentucky

Oct 31, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Warren McClendon (70) celebrates with running back Zamir White (3) and offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50) after a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

 Katie Stratman

A rough week continues for the Southeastern Conference with the league announcing a fourth game scheduled for Saturday will be postponed due to COVID-19.

Missouri, scheduled to host Georgia on Saturday, is facing numerous positive tests, and the conference moved to postpone the game.

"The Georgia at Missouri FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Missouri FB program," the SEC announced via Twitter on Wednesday morning. "The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements."

Earlier this week, LSU-Alabama, Auburn-Mississippi State and Tennessee-Texas A&M were called off. There is a chance Alabama-LSU will not be made up, the league said Wednesday, because of scheduling issues.

Three SEC games haven't been impacted Saturday. Vanderbilt and Kentucky are scheduled to play in Lexington, South Carolina plays at Ole Miss and Arkansas visits Gainesville to play No. 6 Florida.

--Field Level Media

