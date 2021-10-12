Mississippi State women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson has stepped down to focus on her health, the school announced Tuesday.
The school did not provide additional details on the health of McCray-Penson, who was named as the team's coach in April 2020. The Bulldogs finished with a 10-9 record after being bounced by LSU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
"Over the past several weeks, I have been faced again with health concerns I had hoped were behind me. In light of these developments, I have decided to step away from coaching in order to devote my full time and energy to addressing those issues," McCray-Penson said. "Although I look forward to returning to coaching when I am able, I believe this is the best decision for me and my family at this time. I appreciate the support MSU has shown me, and I will be pulling for the team's success this season."
Doug Novak, who has served as McCray-Penson's associate head coach, will serve as the team's head coach on an interim basis.
"We appreciate the time and effort Coach McCray-Penson invested in our program and respect her decision to focus on her health and family," Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said. "Throughout her time as a player and as a coach, Nikki has shown herself to be a competitor, and we fully support her as she takes some time away from the game to address her health concerns."
McCray-Penson, 49, was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2019-20 after guiding Old Dominion to a 24-6 record overall and 14-4 mark in Conference USA. She posted a 53-40 record during her three seasons with the Lady Monarchs.
McCray-Penson was a two-time SEC Player of the Year at Tennessee under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.