Dashawn Davis scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, including a crucial make with 2:27 remaining in regulation, to help Mississippi State earn a 52-49 victory over Utah on Wednesday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship in Fort Myers, Fla.
Utah (4-2) had a couple of tip-in chances at the rim in the waning seconds, but couldn't convert. After Mississippi State (6-0) missed the front end of a one-and-one, Gabe Madsen missed a 3-pointer that would've tied the game. Tolu Smith also missed a free throw to give Utah a last gasp with 4.3 seconds remaining.
Rollie Worster missed the final shot that fell short of the rim. Utah finished 1 of 9 from the field to close the game.
Mississippi State shot 25.4 percent from the field but overcame that low percentage thanks to a couple of timely shots that made the difference in the championship tilt. Smith, known as the Bulldogs' most-reliable post presence, led the way with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
In a game of numerous scoring droughts, Utah trailed at halftime but then took advantage by shooting over 40 percent early in the second half to take a narrow lead over Mississippi State. However, the Utes then went through a 1-for-14 stretch from the field that allowed the Bulldogs to prevail.
Ben Carlson and Marco Anthony led the way for the Utes with 10 points apiece as the team's double-digit scorers. Madsen added eight points.
Utah claimed a five-point lead, its largest of the game, with 11:23 remaining in the second due to a 6-0 run. Mississippi State responded to the surge, however, with a crucial 3-pointer by Davis.
At one point in the second half, the teams were a combined 3 of 23 from the field. Each team had field goal droughts of over three minutes.
In the first half, Mississippi State shot 23.7 percent, but D.J. Jeffries played a key role in allowing his team to take a halftime lead. All 10 of Jeffries' points came before intermission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.