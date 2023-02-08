D.J. Jeffries scored 18 points and Shakeel Moore added 13 as host Mississippi State won its fourth consecutive game by defeating LSU 64-53 on Wednesday night in Starkville, Miss.
Jeffries made 5 of 6 of his 3-point attempts, and Tolu Smith scored 10 points and matched Jeffries' game-high seven rebounds as the Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC) overcame a slow start offensively to take a three-point halftime lead and pull away in the second half.
Mississippi State had a 20-10 advantage on points off turnovers.
KJ Williams scored 11 points and Adam Miller and former Bulldogs player Derek Fountain added 10 each to lead the Tigers (12-12, 1-10), who lost their 11th straight game.
Mississippi State started the second half with a 9-1 run that produced a 34-23 lead.
Miller's dunk on a three-point play ended an LSU field-goal drought of nearly 12 minutes dating to the first half.
The Tigers got within six points before Smith made two layups and Jeffries added a 3-pointer that gave the Bulldogs a 45-34 lead.
Fountain answered with a three-point play for LSU, but Moore's 3-pointer pushed the lead back to 11 as Mississippi State outscored LSU 39-31 in the second half. The Tigers scored 53 or fewer points for the third time during their losing streak.
Jeffries made two 3-pointers as the Bulldogs scored the first 10 points of the game.
Williams made a 3-pointer for the Tigers' first points, and Tyrell Ward added another 3-pointer during a 10-0 run that pulled LSU even.
Mississippi State broke the tie and scored the next four points before the Tigers scored 10 straight points to take a 20-14 lead.
Smith ended the run by scoring on a put-back, and he made another basket during an 11-2 run that gave the Bulldogs a 25-22 halftime lead as LSU went scoreless for the final 7:19 of the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.