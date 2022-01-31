Sorry, an error occurred.
Mississippi State returned home from its weekend in Texas a little humbled and ready to get back to Southeastern Conference action.
In the first of two SEC meetings, the Bulldogs (13-7, 4-3) will try to break their two-game losing streak Tuesday night when they host South Carolina (13-7, 4-4) in Starkville, Miss.
Things did not go well for head coach Ben Howland's squad when it played the No. 13 Red Raiders as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
In fact, the game turned out to be the Bulldogs' worst defeat thus far, a game in which they did not play well on either end of the court or secure the basketball.
Texas Tech clicked at a season-best 61.7 percent shooting from the field and assisted on 20 of its 29 made baskets in the 76-50 victory.
Mississippi State also turned in season milestones -- a high of 22 turnovers and a low of 50 points.
"A very, very tough day to be handled the way they handled us," Howland said. "They've got to be one of the best teams in the country. I'd be surprised if they're not an Elite 8, Final 4 team.
"They're older, they're big, they're strong. They have an unorthodox way they defend."
Meanwhile, times are good with coach Frank Martin's Gamecocks, who were one of four teams not to participate in the weekend event between the two Power 5 conferences.
South Carolina has reeled off three straight SEC wins, the most recent one a strong 11-point triumph at Texas A&M that was the Aggies' fourth straight loss.
James Reese V scored a season-high 20 points, Jermaine Couisnard and Erik Stevenson each produced 13 and Keyshawn Bryant added 12.
"Really proud of our whole team, especially the four old guys," joked Martin about his four top scorers, all upperclassmen.
The Gamecocks backed up their strong offensive showing with an equally impressive defensive effort: The Aggies shot 34 percent and missed 20 of 25 treys.
Couisnard (two 3s) and Stevenson (five points) keyed a 19-2 run late to ice the win.
--Field Level Media
