Mississippi State added commitments from Memphis transfer D.J. Jeffries and North Carolina transfer Garrison Brooks on Monday.
In two seasons with the Tigers, the 6-foot-7 Jeffries averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 47 games (24 starts). He entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 31, shortly after Memphis defeated Mississippi State for the NIT championship.
Jeffries was raised in Mississippi and played at Olive Branch High School.
Brooks, a 6-10 center, will play a fifth season, as allowed by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the Tar Heels in 2020-21, Brooks appeared in 28 games (25 starts) and averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. In his career in Chapel Hill, he played in 133 games (108 starts) and averaged 9.6 points on 52.6 percent shooting from the field.
--Field Level Media
