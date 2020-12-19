Will Rogers passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mississippi State Bulldogs past the visiting Missouri Tigers 51-32 on Saturday.
Jaden Walley caught five passes for 129 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (3-7, 3-3 SEC), who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Larry Rountree III rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (5-5, 5-5), who lost their second straight game. Connor Bazelak passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bulldogs intercepted him three times.
Mississippi State lost middle linebacker Erroll Thompson to a targeting call on the game's second play from scrimmage. That penalty propelled the Tigers to a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Rountree's 18-yard scoring run.
The Bulldogs tied the game 7-7 after Tigers punt returner Cade Musser muffed a fair catch attempt at the Missouri 11-yard line and long snapper Paul Blackwell recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
Mississippi State used a 62-yard scoring drive to take a 14-7 lead. Rogers completed a 32-yard pass to Walley and later found him on a 7-yard TD pass.
Brandon Ruiz's 40-yard field goal pushed the Bulldogs lead to 17-7. The Tigers got those points back with 33-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis.
The Bulldogs pushed their lead to 24-10 with Rogers completing all five pass attempts on the scoring drive, including a 37-yarder to Walley and a 7-yard touchdown pass to Osirus Mitchell.
Ruiz's 43-yard field goal put the Mississippi State up 27-10 at the half.
Mississippi State kept coming in the second half, opening with another 75-yard scoring drive to expand its lead to 34-10. This time Jo'Quavious Marks finished it off with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
After Rogers fumbled the ball on the on the Mississippi State 14-yard line, Bazelak converted the turnover with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Keke Chism. Bazelak's 2-point conversion pass to Chism cut the Mississippi State lead to 34-18.
Mississippi State expanded its lead to 41-18 as Rogers hit Brad Cumbest with a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Ruiz made it 44-18 with a 35-yard field goal. The Tigers countered with a 75-yard drive capped by Rountree's 6-yard TD run to reduce their deficit to 44-25.
Emmanuel Forbes' interception and 29-yard touchdown return pushed the Bulldogs up 51-25.
Shawn Robinson, who started the season as Missouri's quarterback, picked off a pass as a fill-in safety. That led to Bazelak's 24-yard TD pass to Niko Hea.
--Field Level Media
