Running back Dillon Johnson announced Tuesday that he will transfer to Washington after three seasons at Mississippi State.
Johnson ran for 488 yards and three touchdowns and caught 48 passes for another 285 yards in 2022 for Mississippi State. He opted out of the Bulldogs' ReliaQuest Bowl victory Monday.
In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Johnson has amassed 1,198 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground along with 149 receptions for 864 yards and a score.
Washington is graduating leading rusher Wayne Taulapapa, who had 887 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Huskies in 2022, so Johnson figures to compete for the starting role in 2023.
--Field Level Media
