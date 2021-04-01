Mississippi State second-leading scorer D.J. Stewart Jr. on Thursday announced he's going to enter the NBA Draft process without hiring an agent.
The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard scored 16.0 points per game this past season and led the team in assists (3.1) and steals (1.4).
"I have decided to enter the NBA Draft process while maintaining my college eligibility," Stewart posted, in part, to Twitter.
Stewart started all 33 games and averaged a team-high 35 minutes for the Bulldogs (18-15), who lost to Memphis in the NIT Championship game on Sunday. Stewart led the team in scoring in the first round and quarterfinals, and averaged 17.3 points in the Bulldogs' four NIT games.
--Field Level Media
