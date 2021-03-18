Minnesota United signed veteran midfielder Niko Hansen on Thursday.
The Loons acquired his MLS rights from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money.
Hansen, 26, tallied two goals and one assist in 17 games (eight starts) for the Dynamo in 2020.
Drafted ninth overall in 2017 by the Columbus Crew, the Denmark native has six goals and six assists in 66 games (24 starts) with Columbus (2017-19) and Houston (2019-20).
"We've liked Niko since he was at the University of New Mexico," Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said in a statement. "We spoke with both Ethan (Finlay) and Wil (Trapp) who played with him in Columbus, and they just confirmed what we already knew: Niko is an incredibly gifted and athletic player, who can play a lot of different spots on the field. We know how important that is, especially this year with more condensed scheduling."
Hansen tallied 28 goals and 14 assists in 79 games at New Mexico, earning first team All-Conference USA honors as a 2016 senior.
"He knows the league, he knows the opponents," Heath said. "His versatility is going to be huge for us this year. He's someone I've always wanted to work with. His pace is a game-changer. Having coached against him we always felt he was going to be a handful for us, so it's nice to finally have him on our side."
Minnesota opens the 2021 MLS regular season on the road against the Seattle Sounders on April 16.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.