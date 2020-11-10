Minnesota is closing the doors to its basketball facility for up to two weeks because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Golden Gophers are scheduled to begin the season Nov. 25.

"The University of Minnesota men's basketball team recently paused its workouts and practices due to COVID-19," a team spokesman said in a statement. "The team will resume activities once it is cleared to do so."

The NCAA suggests a quarantine of two weeks in the event of a positive test involving "Tier 1 personnel." That tier of personnel is defined as all players, coaches, trainers and medical and equipment staff.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Tuesday that Minnesota basketball has not practiced in the past week.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.