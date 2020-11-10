Minnesota is closing the doors to its basketball facility for up to two weeks because of positive COVID-19 tests.
The Golden Gophers are scheduled to begin the season Nov. 25.
"The University of Minnesota men's basketball team recently paused its workouts and practices due to COVID-19," a team spokesman said in a statement. "The team will resume activities once it is cleared to do so."
The NCAA suggests a quarantine of two weeks in the event of a positive test involving "Tier 1 personnel." That tier of personnel is defined as all players, coaches, trainers and medical and equipment staff.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Tuesday that Minnesota basketball has not practiced in the past week.
--Field Level Media
