Dawson Garcia scored 18 points to lead Minnesota to a 58-55 home win over Chicago State on Thursday.
Jamison Battle added 14 points for Minnesota (6-6), which has won two straight following a five-game losing streak.
Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 17 points and Elijah Weaver had 16 points in defeat for Chicago State (3-12), which has lost 10 of its past 11 games.
Minnesota prevailed despite going 4 of 20 from 3-point range and 4 of 11 from the free-throw line. The difference in the game came in the paint, where the Golden Gophers had 30 points compared to 14 for the Cougars.
Chicago State finished 7 of 20 from 3-point territory and 14 of 18 from the free-throw line.
Chicago State held a 55-54 lead with 2:53 remaining in the game, but Minnesota took a 58-55 lead with 1:14 left after a basket by Battle and a dunk by Treyton Thompson.
The Cougars got a stop with 21 seconds left and had a chance to tie, but Weaver couldn't convert a 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded to end the game.
Minnesota held a 52-46 lead with 6:26 remaining, but Chicago State scored seven straight to go up 53-52 with 3:34 left.
The Golden Gophers went ahead 44-34 with 16:23 remaining, but Chicago State mounted a comeback.
The Cougars reeled off 10 straight points to tie the game at 44-44 with 11:44 left.
Chicago State held a 10-8 lead with 12:54 remaining in the first half, but Minnesota took control of the half after that.
The Golden Gophers went on a 12-0 spree to take a 20-10 lead with 8:59 remaining before the half and then went up 26-14 less than three minutes later on a 3-pointer by Battle off a fast break.
Minnesota took its biggest lead of the half, 15 points, when Battle hit his second three-pointer to go up 33-18 with 3:41 remaining until halftime. He was 2 of 8 from long range on the day.
Chicago State finished the first half strong, cutting Minnesota's lead to 38-30 at halftime following a 9-3 surge over the final three minutes of the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.