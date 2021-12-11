Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jamison Battle led all scorers with 27 points to lead Minnesota to a 75-65 win at Michigan on Saturday.
Payton Willis scored 17 points, Luke Loewe had 14 and E.J. Stephens added 13 points for Minnesota (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten).
Hunter Dickinson had 19 points and 10 rebounds, DeVante' Jones scored 14 points and Eli Brooks had 12 points in defeat for Michigan (6-4, 1-1).
Trailing 36-32 at halftime, Minnesota opened up the second half on a 15-4 run to take a 47-40 lead with 14:48 remaining in the game.
Minnesota then had a span where it made eight of nine shots and took a 60-50 lead with 9:22 remaining following a 3-pointer by Willis.
The Golden Gophers didn't stop there, scoring the next six points after that to take a 66-50 lead with 6:22 remaining after a jumper by Battle capped off an 11-0 run.
Michigan rallied back, going on a 10-0 run to cut Minnesota's lead to 66-60 with 3:55 remaining after a three-point play by Dickinson.
Minnesota held firm from there, getting stops and defense and taking a 70-62 lead with 1:12 remaining after a pair of free throws by Battle.
Willis then all but sealed the game with a free throw that gave Minnesota a 73-63 lead with 34 seconds remaining.
Minnesota shot 64 percent from the field in the second half (16 of 25), finished shooting 50.9 percent (29 of 57) for the game and committed just four turnovers.
Michigan finished just 3 of 18 for the game from 3-point range.
Trailing 24-21, Minnesota went on a 7-2 run to take a 28-26 lead with 3:05 remaining in the first half.
The Wolverines then responded with an 8-2 run to take a 34-30 lead with less than a minute remaining in the half before taking a 36-32 lead into the locker room at halftime.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.