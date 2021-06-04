Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta had his no-hit bid end with one out in the eighth inning of the Brewers' Friday night home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Nick Ahmed dropped a single into left field with one out and a man on in the eighth, chasing Peralta from the game on his 25th birthday.
The right-hander, who retired 14 straight batters at one point, yielded three walks and struck out nine over a career-high 109 pitches versus Arizona, which trails 4-1 and is in danger of losing a club-record 15th consecutive road contest.
Milwaukee second baseman Luis Urias preserved the no-hitter with a diving catch on Christian Walker's flare up the middle in the seventh.
--Field Level Media
