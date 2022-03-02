Milwaukee fired head coach Pat Baldwin on Wednesday after five losing seasons.
The move came a day after the Panthers lost to Illinois-Chicago at home in a first round Horizon League tournament contest. Milwaukee finished the season 10-22.
"On behalf of our entire program and the UWM community, we thank Coach Baldwin for his tireless work and for his time as the head coach of our program," Milwaukee director of athletics Amanda Braun said. "We appreciate Pat's genuine commitment to our student-athletes, whether that was on the court, in the classroom, or as a mentor to young adults. We certainly wish him and his family all the best moving forward."
Braun said a national search for a proven winner would begin immediately.
Baldwin, 49, posted an overall record of 57-92 in five seasons, going 34-59 in Horizon League play. The closest he came to a winning record was his first season, when the Panthers finished 16-17.
Baldwin's son, Patrick Baldwin Jr., eschewed top programs like Duke and chose instead to sign with his father at Milwaukee last May. But a nagging ankle injury limited him to 11 games this past season. He averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his freshman season.
The elder Baldwin took over for LaVall Jordan in the 2017-18 season after Jordan took the job at Butler.
Baldwin played for Northwestern from 1990-94, averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 96 career games (95 starts).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.