Mike Yastrzemski doubled, homered and scored twice to help the San Francisco Giants complete a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 3-0 victory on Thursday afternoon in Denver.
Joc Pederson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Luis Gonzalez and Jason Vosler each contributed two hits for the Giants, who improved to 11-5 against Colorado this season.
The Giants (73-77) used a string of relievers in the series finale.
Jharel Cotton (3-2) made his San Francisco debut and threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in the middle innings to earn the win. He allowed two hits, struck out one and didn't walk a batter.
Rockies starter Jose Urena (3-7) allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Yonathan Daza and Michael Toglia had two hits each for Colorado (64-86), which had 10 hits.
The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Yastrzemski doubled with one out and came home on a two-out single by Pederson.
Yastrzemski came up with one out in the sixth and blasted an 0-2 pitch deep over the fence in right for a 2-0 lead.
Yastrzemski has 10 home runs in 27 career games at Coors Field.
LaMonte Wade Jr. made it 3-0 with a two-out RBI single in the seventh.
John Brebbia started on the mound for San Francisco and allowed one hit in one inning.
The Rockies had the bases loaded and one out against Tyler Rogers in the second, but he induced an inning-ending double play, one of four by Colorado.
Jarlin Garcia followed with scoreless third and fourth innings for the Giants.
After giving up a leadoff double to Brian Serven in the fifth, Garcia got the next batter out before Cotton came out of the bullpen and retired the next two to keep Serven at second base.
Cotton got through the sixth and seventh innings unscathed thanks to inning-ending double plays. Colorado hit into another double play to end the eighth.
Cotton, 30, was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins last week and claimed by the Giants on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.