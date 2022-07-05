Mike Moustakas hit a game-ending sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the host Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 1-0 Tuesday night.
The Reds earned their second walk-off win in the last three days by surviving a dominating performance from Max Scherzer in his return from an oblique injury and put together a rally against Seth Lugo (1-2).
Tommy Pham opened the ninth with a double that sliced down the right field line and just beyond Starling Marte's reach. After Tyler Naquin was intentionally walked, Donavan Solano drew a walk to load the bases.
The Mets pulled their infield and outfield in, and the Reds won it when Moustakas hit a 2-1 pitch to center field. Brandon Nimmo made a running catch, but Pham easily scored.
Scherzer allowed two hits and struck out a season-high 11 batters in six overpowering innings in his first start since getting injured May 18 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Hunter Strickland (2-2) pitched a perfect ninth to set things up for Moustakas.
Scherzer notched his third double-digit strikeout game of the season and 107th of his career.
Scherzer struck out the side in the fifth and then ended his ninth start as a Met by fanning Pham on a 95 mph fastball on his 79th pitch.
Cincinnati rookie Nick Lodolo also returned from the injured list and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings after being out since April 24 with a back injury. He tied a season-high with eight strikeouts and worked around three walks.
Lodolo stranded two runners in both the second and fourth inning.
The left-hander was lifted when Marte drew a two-out walk in the fifth. Joel Kuhnel took over and retired Francisco Lindor to end the inning. Ross Detweiler provided one inning of scoreless relief before Jeff Hoffman went 1 1/3 innings.
