Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy returns to his old stomping grounds on Nov. 13 when the Cowboys play the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

It's the latest scheduling tease by the NFL ahead of Thursday night's full release of the 2022 schedule.

McCarthy went 125-77-2 as the Packers head coach from 2006-2018 when he was fired after 12 games. McCarthy led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory following the 2010 season.

McCarthy is 18-15 in two seasons as Cowboys head coach.

--Field Level Media

