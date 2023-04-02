Mikal Bridges scored 30 points and the Brooklyn Nets survived a late scare from the visiting Utah Jazz for a 111-110 victory on Sunday afternoon.
Cameron Johnson finished with 18 points, including a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining, and Spencer Dinwiddie totaled 17 points and 12 assists to help the Nets win their third straight.
Talen Horton-Tucker sparked a huge Jazz comeback, scoring 32 points and dishing out eight assists, but Utah's rally from down 23 points in the fourth quarter came up just shy.
Kelly Olynyk, who only scored seven points but hauled in 15 rebounds, missed a game-winning attempt at the buzzer. Lauri Markkanen returned to action, scoring 23 points with nine rebounds.
Brooklyn (43-35) won for the fourth time in five games and inched closer toward clinching one of the six secured playoff spots in the Eastern Conference with four games left.
Utah (36-42) lost for the sixth time in seven outings and stands two games out of a postseason position.
Brooklyn led comfortably, 103-84, with under six minutes remaining when things got crazy.
Utah went on a 15-0 tear over the next four minutes to get within 103-99 after a Horton-Tucker bucket with 1:41 remaining.
Dinwiddie ended Brooklyn's scoring drought, but the Jazz kept up the pressure. A Horton-Tucker layup with 46.8 remaining made it 106-103.
After Bridges and Horton-Tucker exchanged layups, Johnson hit two free throws with 14,1 seconds left for a five-point Brooklyn lead.
Ochai Agbaji (19 points) drained a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go to cut the lead to two. Utah got the ball back down three with 10.3 seconds left after Dinwiddie split a pair of foul shots.
Horton-Tucker made two free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining to make it a one-point game, and Seth Curry missed a pair from the charity stripe with 5.8 seconds left to give Utah one last chance.
Bridges scored 17 points in the pivotal third quarter when the Nets built a 19-point lead after the Jazz pulled within seven.
The Nets took a 30-17 lead into the second quarter and went into the locker room up by double digits, 53-42.
Bridges spearheaded a 9-0 streak to put the Nets up 74-55 in the third, and Brooklyn built its lead to 23 early in the fourth before the frenetic finish.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.