The last of the seeded players in the Winston-Salem Open was bounced in the semifinals as No. 15 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain fell to Mikael Ymer of Sweden 7-5, 6-3 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Ymer, ranked 90th in the world, needed 76 minutes to wrap up the win and will face Ilya Ivashka of Belarus. Ivashka had an easier time in the other semifinal, defeating Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-2, 6-1.
Ymer and Ivashka will meet for the tournament title on Saturday at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
Ymer, who was broken on serve early in the first set, won seven straight games at one point, starting with the final four games of the set. He then jumped on Alcaraz, who is No. 54 in the ATP rankings, with three straight wins to open the second set.
Ivashka downed Ruusuvuori in 69 minutes, breaking away from a 1-1 tie by breaking Ruusuvuori to start a run of four straight games won in the first set. The second set lasted just 28 minutes.
