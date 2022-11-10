Mika Zibanejad scored two goals to lead the New York Rangers to an 8-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
Adam Fox had a goal and three assists, Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
After the game was tied 2-2 going into the third period, the Rangers exploded for four goals in a span of 2:57 and six goals overall in the third to turn the game into a rout.
First, Fox scored on a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle to make it 3-2 New York with 13:58 remaining, and then Goodrow scored with 12:37 left to make it 4-2 Rangers when he got the puck all alone in front of the Detroit goal and backhanded it in.
Zibanejad banged home a rebound 50 seconds after that to make it 5-2 New York, and then the Rangers went up 6-2 with 11:01 left in the game on a goal by Julien Gauthier, who jammed home a loose puck in front of the Detroit goal.
New York then completed the onslaught in the third period with a goal by Libor Hajek with 7:13 remaining and a goal by Jimmy Vesey with 3:29 left.
The Rangers opened the scoring with 4:20 remaining in the first period on a goal by Zibanejad, who one-timed a shot from in between the faceoff circles into a half-open net.
Detroit answered with 1:14 left in the first, tying the game at 1-1 when Joe Veleno fired a wrist shot in between the faceoff circles past New York goalie Igor Shesterkin.
The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead with 12:27 to go in the second period on a goal by Lucas Raymond, but the Rangers answered 3:26 later on a power play, tying the game at 2-2 on a goal by Kreider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.