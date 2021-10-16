Alex Cejka and Miguel Angel Jimenez share a one-stroke lead atop the leaderboard at the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.
Jimenez shot 68 and Cejka posted a 67 to sit at 9-under 135 through two rounds at Prestonwood Country Club.
Scott Dunlap (68), Bernhard Langer (66) and first-round leader Scott Parel (71) are tied for third at 8 under. Langer shot 20 spots up the leaderboard on the strength of his seven-birdie round.
Thongchai Jaidee, Lee Janzen and Harrison Frazar sit T6 two shots back at 7 under. Six players are three shots back.
Cejka posted a clean round and is bogey-free through 36 holes. He's the only player to finish the second round without a bogey.
"I played pretty good. It was tough out there. It was a little bit windy, but I hit a lot of good shots," Cejka said. "Could have been one or two more better, but I take it where I am right now concerning what we had the last three holes with the rain delay. So I'm just happy where I am right now. I'm excited for tomorrow."
A win by Cejka would be the 18th win by a rookie on the Champions Tour this season and his third.
Jimenez carded a bogey on No. 3 but recovered with three birdies and an eagle on the par-5 17th. The Spaniard is also looking for his third win on tour this season.
Langer put himself in contention with a blistering back nine. He posted five birdies coming in and finished the round with just one bogey.
"I was looking at the leaderboard a couple times and you know some guys will go low no matter what," Langer said. "The conditions were a little harder today early on with the wind, so I thought if I get a low round in today, I might have a chance to creep up there."
