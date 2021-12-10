Michigan's Jim Harbaugh was named Associated Press Coach of the Year on Friday, beating out Cincinnati's Luke Fickell for the honor.

Harbaugh received 22 of 53 first-place votes and earned 103 points in the balloting. Fickell received 16 first-place votes and 88 total points.

Baylor's Dave Aranda (five first-place votes, 47 points) was a distant third. Michigan State's Mel Tucker (4, 22) and Georgia's Kirby Smart (1, 13) round out the top five.

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) will face No. 3 Georgia (12-1) in the College Football semifinals on Dec. 31. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) will meet No. 1 Alabama (12-1) in the day's other semi.

It is the first appearance for both Michigan and Cincinnati in the CFP.

--Field Level Media

