Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win against Ohio State in Big Ten Conference play on Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Dickinson made 10 of 15 shots and added two blocks and two assists for the Wolverines (13-10, 7-5). Kobe Bufkin had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Jett Howard scored 16 points.
Freshman Bruce Thornton had a career-high 22 points for the Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9), who have lost four straight and nine of their past 10 games.
Brice Sensabaugh and Justice Sueing each scored 14 points for Ohio State, with Sensabaugh adding nine rebounds before fouling out.
Michigan increased a five-point halftime lead to 70-57 on Howard jumper's with five minutes left and the Buckeyes didn't get the margin to single digits, 74-65, until 44 seconds remained.
The Wolverines won their second straight game after dropping two in a row.
The teams had split the previous 10 games in the series. This is the only scheduled meeting this season.
Michigan led 41-36 at the half. Thornton kept the Buckeyes close with 11 points before the break.
Michigan through 20 minutes shot 51.6 percent (16 of 31) from the floor while the Buckeyes struggled at 34.3 percent (12 of 35).
The Wolverines finished at 49.1 percent (28 of 57); the Buckeyes shot 40.6 percent (26 of 64).
Ohio State's reserves outscored the Michigan bench 20-8.
Ohio State, who have only won once since Jan. 1, returns home two games beginning with Northwestern on Thursday.
The Wolverines play the middle contest of a three-game homestand when they face Nebraska on Wednesday.
--Field Level Media
