A knee injury will force Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell to miss the rest of the season, coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday.
Bell, a senior and a team captain, was injured on a 31-yard punt return in Michigan's 47-14 season-opening win over Western Michigan on Saturday.
Harbaugh said Bell will eventually have surgery on the injured right knee.
"Talking to Ronnie, he's going to continue to lead from the sideline and be a big part of our team," Harbaugh said. "Fortunately, everything is surgically repairable."
Bell led the Wolverines with 26 catches for 401 yards and a touchdown in six games during the abbreviated 2020 season. On Saturday, he had one catch for 76 yards and a touchdown and was expected to be the leading weapon for quarterback Cade McNamara.
He also led the team in 2019 with 48 receptions and 758 yards.
In his first three seasons with Michigan, Bell played in 32 games. He caught 82 passes for 1,304 yards and four touchdowns.
Michigan (1-0) hosts Washington (0-1) on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
