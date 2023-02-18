Dug McDaniel had 18 points and host Michigan finished the game on a 12-0 run as it defeated archrival Michigan State 84-72 in Ann Arbor on Saturday night.
Kobe Bufkin supplied 17 points and five rebounds, while Hunter Dickinson contributed 14 points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (15-12, 9-7 Big Ten). Jett Howard and Joey Baker had 10 points apiece, and Tarris Reed Jr. powered for eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Joey Hauser led the Spartans (16-10, 8-7) with 20 points. Malik Hall tossed in 14 points and Tyson Walker added 11. Michigan State was outrebounded 38-25.
The Spartans were playing the first game since a mass shooting on their East Lansing campus claimed the lives of three students on Monday night.
Hall scored 12 first-half points and Hauser had 10 as Michigan State held a 36-33 halftime advantage. McDaniel led the Wolverines with 11 points.
The Spartans used a 9-2 spurt to take their biggest lead during the half at 33-25. Hall scored five of those points, including a 3-pointer. Michigan then finished the half with an 8-3 run that included five points from Bufkin.
Michigan State doubled its lead nine seconds into the second half when Hauser was fouled behind the 3-point line and made all three free throws.
The Wolverines came back to tie it at 46-apiece on five consecutive points from Howard. Neither side was able to lead by more than three points until Hauser knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:23 left to give the Spartans a 63-57 lead.
It didn't last long, as the Wolverines scored the next six points, including a three-point play by Reed.
Michigan gained a two-point lead on Dickinson free throws with 5:30 left. However, the Wolverines couldn't pull away.
Walker drained a 3-pointer with 2:29 remaining to tie it at 72-all. Bufkin answered with a 3-pointer from the wing.
After Reed blocked a Hauser shot, Dickinson knocked down a 3-pointer for a 78-72 Wolverines lead. Free throws by McDaniel, Baker and Bufkin clinched Michigan's win.
