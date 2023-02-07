Joey Hauser scored 20 points and Michigan State snapped Maryland's four-game winning streak with a 63-58 win in East Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday night.
Tyson Walker contributed 17 points and A.J. Hoggard racked up eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Michigan State (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten), which scored the game's first 15 points.
Jahmir Young led Maryland (16-8, 7-6) with 17 points and six assists. Hakim Hart had 12 points, Julian Reese added 11 and Donta Scott chipped in 10.
The Spartans led 31-22 at halftime.
Hauser's three-point play just nine seconds into the game got Michigan State's 15-0 run started. Walker scored the next five points and Mady Sissoko later finished off the surge with a basket in the lane.
The Spartans only scored one point for the next six-plus minutes. Young scored five straight points to cut Michigan State's lead to 19-13.
A Reese jumper with just over four minutes left in the first half cut the Spartans' advantage to five at 24-19. Michigan State then had a 7-0 spurt.
A basket by Hauser just over four minutes into the second half gave Michigan State a 38-26 advantage.
The Terrapins then reeled off a 14-0 run to take their first lead. Young was the catalyst, getting the outburst going with a three-point play before nabbing a steal to set up Hart's three-point play. Scott had a driving dunk off a Young assist, and Hart made a 3-pointer off another Young feed.
Patrick Emilien finished off the run with two free throws. Malik Hall ended Maryland's run with a jumper.
Young's layup with 9:15 left gave the Terrapins a 48-44 lead. The Spartans then responded with an 8-0 spurt, including five points from Walker.
Hart had a dunk with 1:44 left to cut the Spartans' lead to 59-56. Reese made one of two free throws with 32 seconds remaining.
Hoggard made it 61-57 by making two free throws with 22 seconds left. Young split free throws four seconds later.
Jaden Akins threw home a dunk with four seconds left to clinch the Spartans' win.
