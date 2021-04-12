Michigan State forward Aaron Henry is giving up his senior season and turning pro, he announced Monday.
"Being a professional basketball player has been my dream since I was a kid and after receiving guidance from my parents and my coaching staff, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft with plans to sign with an agent," Henry posted on Instagram.
"My time at Michigan State has prepared me for anything and I will always be a Spartan for life. #GoGreen."
In the 2020-21 season, Henry averaged 15.4 points, 3.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 28 games (26 starts). He led the Spartans in each of those categories.
