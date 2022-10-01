Taulia Tagovailoa went 32-of-41 passing for 314 yards and a touchdown to lead Maryland to a 27-13 home win over Michigan State in a Big Ten contest on Saturday.
Antwain Littleton rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries to flank Tagovailoa for the Terrapins (4-1, 1-1).
Payton Thorne went 27-of-44 passing for 221 yards and a touchdown in defeat for Michigan State (2-3, 0-2), which has lost three straight games.
Maryland scored on the opening possession, going 93 yards in 12 plays and taking a 7-0 lead with 9:15 remaining in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Littleton.
Michigan State answered with a long drive of its own, tying the game at 7-7 with 5:45 to go in the first on a 12-yard touchdown run by Elijah Collins, which capped off an 8-play, 77-yard drive.
Maryland then went 85 yards in five plays and regained the lead at 14-7 on a 2-yard touchdown run with 3:41 remaining in the second quarter by Colby McDonald.
Michigan State pulled within 14-13 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Thorne to Jayden Reed with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter.
The extra point failed after a bad snap.
The Terrapins took a 21-13 lead with 42 seconds remaining in the second half on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Rakim Jarrett.
The half ended when Maryland blocked a 45-yard field goal attempt by Michigan State.
The Terrapins extended their lead on their first drive of the second half, going up 24-13 with 8:26 remaining in the third on a 43-yard field goal by Chad Ryland.
After a scoreless third quarter, Maryland then padded its lead to 27-13 after a 51-yard field goal by Ryland with 7:54 remaining in the game.
--Field Level Media
