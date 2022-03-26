Michigan State forward Gabe Brown is forgoing his final season of eligibility and will sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft.

The Detroit Free Press said Brown will sign with agents Steve Haney and Pedro Power of Parlay Sports.

This season, Brown led the team with 11.6 points per game and added 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spartans, who were eliminated by Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last weekend.

He started all 36 games for the Spartans this season.

In 124 games (57 starts) over four seasons, Brown averaged 7.1 points and 2.9 rebounds. He made 37.9 percent of his 3-point shot attempts and hit 89.6 percent of his free throws.

